Customs officers in Los Angeles seized 28 counterfeit NBA championships from a shipment that arrived in China and was destined for Arizona. Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Customs officials in Los Angeles said they intercepted a shipment of 28 counterfeit NBA championship rings that, if sold as genuine, could have been worth up to $560,000.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said officers at Los Angeles International Airport conducted an enforcement exam on a shipment that arrived from China and was destined from Arizona.

The shipment included a wooden box that contained the 28 rings, which were suspected of being counterfeit NBA championship rings that violated the trademarks of the Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Chicago Bulls, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Air Jordan and NBA trophy design.

The Consumer Products and Mass Merchandising Center of Excellence examined the rings and confirmed they were counterfeit.

"Scammers take advantage of collectors and pro-basketball fans desiring to obtain a piece of sports history", said Carlos C. Martel, CBP director of field operations in Los Angeles. "This seizure illustrates how CBP officers and import specialists protect not only trademarks, but most importantly, the American consumer."