Toy Hall of Fame finalists include My Little Pony, Matchbox cars

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The Strong National Museum of Play announced the finalists for National Toy Hall of Fame induction include My Little Pony, Risk, Masters of the Universe and Magic the Gathering.

The museum, located in Rochester, N.Y., announced the 12 finalists Wednesday for induction into the Toy Hall of Fame this year.

The finalists are My Little Pony, Masters of the Universe, Care Bears, Risk, Jenga, Magic the Gathering, Matchbox Cars, Nerf Blaster, Fisher-Price Corn Popper, coloring book, smartphone and top.

"These 12 toys represent the wide scope of play -- from the simple, traditional spinning top that has been played with since pre-history to the ultra-modern smartphone which has dramatically changed how people of all ages play and connect," said Christopher Bensch, The Strong's vice president for collections.

"Whether old or new, or imaginative or physical, all 12 of these toy finalists share an undeniable ability to inspire people to learn, create, and discover through play," he said.

Three toys selected as part of the "Player's Choice" ballot at toyhalloffame.org will be inducted alongside three selected by the members of the National Selection Advisory Committee.

The 2019 inductees will be announced Nov. 7.