Possible chimpanzee reported on the loose in Texas

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas said a chimpanzee, or possibly a monkey, has been spotted on the loose in the area of one town and rescuers are attempting to locate it using a drone.

Bayou Animal Services said it has been using a drone from League City Animal Control to search for a "monkey" reported on the loose in the Santa Fe area.

Texas Parks & Wildlife spokesman Steve Lightfoot said officials believe the animal is a chimpanzee and game wardens are aware of the reports, but Santa Fe Police and Galveston County authorities are currently leading the efforts to locate the primate.

Bayou Animal Services said officials checked with all area holders of special permits to keep exotic primates, but none of the animals were missing.

The Santa Fe Police Department said it has been "unable to substantiate" the reports of a primate in the area, but multiple sightings have been reported.