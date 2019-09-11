New Jersey family has close cheetah encounter during African safari

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A New Jersey woman on safari with her family in Tanzania captured video of a curious cheetah that climbed on the roof of an open-top Jeep in their group.

Jen Shimek captured video of the cheetah when it approached the safari vehicles traveling in the Serengeti.

"I mean, honestly, I was so scared," Jen Shimek told WABC-TV. "I kept saying, 'Oh my gosh, oh my gosh, please don't come near us, please don't come near us.' I'm thinking of my kids. I'm thinking, what should we actually do if it happens?"

Shimek said on Facebook she was "willing the cheetah to leave us alone."

The animal eventually left without causing any injuries to safari-goers.