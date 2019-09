Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A fisherman off the coast of Maine made an incredibly rare one in 50 million catch -- a two-toned lobster.

The lobster, which is half brown and half red, was caught off the coast of Maine and donated to the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries.

The lobster is now living in a touch tank where members of the public can meet it alongside the center's two calico lobsters and a blue lobster.

Experts said only about one in every 50 million lobsters has the unusual two-tone coloration.