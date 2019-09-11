Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A group of coworkers at a British company danced in a conga line for 14 miles to break a Guinness World Record and raise money for charity.

The employees of Nationwide Building Society were joined together by a length of string to keep them traveling in a line as they did the conga for 57 laps around the Black Lace track in Bournemouth, England.

The song "Do the Conga" played on a loop 110 times during the 5 1/2-hour world record attempt.

The group said they traveled a total 14 miles, beating the previous record of 11 miles. They are now seeking official recognition from Guinness World Records.

The conga dancers raised money for Julia's House children's hospice.