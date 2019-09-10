Sept. 10 (UPI) -- A traveler on a Massachusetts highway captured video of a "strange and baffling" sight -- a Tesla car on autopilot with both the driver and a front-seat passenger apparently asleep.

Dakota Randall captured video Sunday showing the vehicle apparently traveling on autopilot on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton.

"It was just so strange and baffling" Randall told WBZ-TV. "I thought I saw somebody asleep at the wheel, but I wasn't sure so I did a double-take. Sure enough there was somebody with his head right between his legs."

Randall said he attempted to use his horn to wake up the people in the car, but they didn't react to the sound.

"It was just so bizarre that I just had to get it on video, because it's so strange," he said. "They looked like they needed to go home and go to bed."

Massachusetts State Police said there are no laws on the books specifically banning sleeping behind the wheel of a self-driving car.