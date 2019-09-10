The Six Flags America theme park in Maryland is seeking participants for the "30-Hour Couples Coffin Challenge," which will see couples spend 30 hours in coffins to earn prizes. Photo courtesy of Six Flags America

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- A Maryland theme park is challenging couples to spend 30 hours together in an unusual tight space for the "30-Hour Coffin Challenge."

The competition, part of Six Flags America's Fright Fest 2019, will see six "couples of any sort" -- romantic pairs, family members or friends -- spending 30 hours in a coffin together from 4 p.m. Sept. 27 until 10 p.m. Sept. 28.

The couples will be allowed to have a friend nearby during park hours, but they will be alone when the park is closed -- that is, alone save for some "Fright Fest ghouls" who "will be lurking about in the darkness."

The participants will not be allowed to use their smartphones or other electronic devices except "during designated break times."

"Anyone who gets out of their coffin for any reason, with the exception of the designated bathroom and meal breaks, will be automatically disqualified and not eligible to win the contest," the park said.

The couple remaining at the end of the 30 hour challenge will receive $600, a pair of 2020 Gold Season Passes and a "Fright Fest Prize package."

"Participants will potentially be exposed to fog, dramatic lighting, flash photography and extreme weather conditions," officials said.

The registration deadline for the challenge is Sept. 9.