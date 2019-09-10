Sept. 10 (UPI) -- A Florida school district is reminding patents to check their children's backpacks before school after a student smuggled a bearded dragon into class.

The Bay County School District said the bearded dragon, named Jango, was given a temporary home in a courier box until the students' parents could come take the pet home.

The district said a backpack "is not a good place for a bearded dragon to spend the day."

"His student owner didn't want him to be sad at home all alone today so she brought him to school for some company," the district said.

The school district asked parents to remember to check backpacks in the morning before school.