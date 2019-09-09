Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A pair of Idaho men broke a Guinness World Record when they pulled off 61 behind the back basketball passes in one minute.

David Rush, who has more than 100 Guinness titles to his name, teamed with Jonathan Hannon and practiced their behind the back passing technique for several months before the official attempt at the Cathedral of the Rockies in Boise.

Rush, whose record attempts are aimed at promoting STEM education, said Guinness required there to be a certified basketball referee present during the attempt.

The men managed to complete 61 passes in one minute, beating the previous record of 54.