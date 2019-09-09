Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A pair of men are seeking to set a Guinness World Record by riding 9,000 miles across 48 states on a pair of 50cc motor scooters.

Michael Reid, 31, and Yonatan Belik, 29, launched Project 48 by riding their Honda Ruckus scooters from Philadelphia to Jersey City, the first stop on their 80-day quest to visit 48 states.

The men are attempting to set a Guinness World Record for longest distance on a 50cc scooter.

"We're ordinary people," Belik told NJ.com. "Our motorbikes allow us to engage and create some sort of quick relationship with strangers... And we get to meet them and feature them in videos."

The men said they hope to highlight the country's diversity and make videos showing he under-exposed parts of U.S. life during their journey.

"I'm just a kid from South Philadelphia who did horrible on his SATs and couldn't get into a state school," Reid said. "But, now I'm with Belik and we're traveling all over the country... What an expansion of reality."