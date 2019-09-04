Deer rescued from sewage plant in Britain

The RSPCA, a fire crew and workers at a British sewer plant teamed up to rescue a deer that fell 30 feet into an area that it was unable to climb out from. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

The RSPCA, a fire crew and workers at a British sewer plant teamed up to rescue a deer that fell 30 feet into an area that it was unable to climb out from. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

The RSPCA, a fire crew and workers at a British sewer plant teamed up to rescue a deer that fell 30 feet into an area that it was unable to climb out from. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain saved a deer from a stinky situation when the animal fell into a sewage plant and was unable to climb out.

The RSPCA said workers at the Hyndburn Water Treatment Works in Great Harwood, England, discovered a deer had fallen about 30 feet into a sewage area at the plant and was unable to climb the sloping walls.

Animal collection officer Kelly Nix was summoned to the scene and solicited help from a Lancashire Fire Service crew for the rescue.

The rescuers were able to put the deer in a harness and the plant staff used a forklift truck to raise the roe deer to safety.

Nix said the deer was uninjured and was last seen running into nearby woods.