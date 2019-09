Sept. 4 (UPI) -- A Florida woman captured video of an unusual traveler on a flooded street -- a catfish swimming next to the curb.

Sierra Autumn Moon Tucker of Boynton Beach said she was walking her dog Tuesday near her apartment building when she noticed a nearby pond had flooded into the road.

Tucker tweeted a video showing a catfish swimming in the shallow water at the edge of the road.

"Hurricane Dorian hasn't even hit yet and there's already fish in the street," she tweeted.