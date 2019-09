Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Parks officials in Texas said a lucky angler made an unusual catch on their first cast of the season, reeling in two fish on a single lure.

Texas State Parks tweeted a photo showing two fish at the end of the angler's line at Martin Creek State Park, southeast of Longview.

"A Martin Creek Lake State Park visitor landed this awesome double on the first try," officials tweeted.

"The ink on his 2019-20 fishing license hadn't even had time to dry yet! Nice catch!" the tweet said.