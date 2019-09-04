978 students perform floss dance for Guinness World Record

Students at Montgomery Academy in Blackpool, England, broke a world record by performing the popular floss dance move simultaneously. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- A British school was awarded a Guinness World Record when 978 students came together to person the popular floss dance simultaneously.

The students at Montgomery Academy in the Bispham area of Blackpool, England, came together to perform the viral dance move, popularized by the video game Fortnite, and Guinness said they successfully broke the world record.

The previous record was 792 dancers, Guinness said.

"In the week leading up to the attempt both staff and pupils put lots of work in to get their flossing up to scratch! If you think it's easy, then give it a try," principal Steve Careless told the Blackpool Gazette. "We are proud we have lived up to our school motto of 'inspiring excellence together.'"