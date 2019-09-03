San Francisco woman feeds crows, receives 'gifts' in return

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- A San Francisco woman who befriended the crows that frequent her apartment window said they have an arrangement -- she gives them food, and they bring her gifts.

Melinda Green said she started feeding two families of crows that congregate outside her Marina District apartment about three years ago.

Green told KGO-TV she and the crows have "rules established," where they will watch for her blinds to be open and then come to collect treats from her fire escape landing and windowsill.

She said the crows started leaving her gifts in exchange for the food. She said they have brought her portions of a champagne bottle, gummy bears, colorful rocks, bones, nuts and strange bits of antique electronics.

"At this point I am sure they are gifts. They're showing appreciation for the food," she said.

Researchers have documented crows bringing "gifts" to people who feed them in the past.

Green said she has learned a lot from her interactions with the crows.

"I've learned just how similar crow families and dynamics are to human families," she told The Dodo. "They seem to have long-term relationships and to raise one or two children at a time in nuclear families. The parents are clearly actively teaching their children. They clearly want to show them where the nice lady lives and how to get treats from her."