Sept. 3 (UPI) -- An Ohio charity dumped about 185,000 rubber ducks into the Ohio River to raise money and give out thousands of dollars worth of prizes.

The Freestore Foodbank's 25th annual Rubber Duck Regatta saw the rubber ducks dumped into the Ohio River and floated a ways down the body of water.

Carla Farrell of Franklin, Ohio, was the sponsor of the duck that finished first in the race, earning her the top prize: a 2019 Honda CRV.

Other prizes handed out to participants included $5,200 in groceries from Kroger and several prizes of $500 cash from KEMBA Credit Union.

The rubber ducks were then gathered up in a giant net, with volunteer kayakers paddling out to collect ducks that wandered away from the main crowd.