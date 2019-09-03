Moose wanders onto college campus, spends day on the football field

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- A moose that wandered onto the University of North Dakota campus ended up spending the day lounging inside the school's stadium, police said.

University police said Tuesday the moose wandered onto campus in Grand Forks about 8 a.m. and about a half hour later police had the animal contained inside Memorial Stadium.

Police said the moose apparently wandered into the stadium through a gate that had been left open for football practice and authorities decided to keep the animal inside until it can be safely escorted out of town in the evening, when traffic in the area is lighter.

Police tweeted video of the moose running laps on the football field before settling in for a "typical midday college nap."