Mini horse, goose up for adoption as a package deal

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania animal shelter said a miniature horse up for adoption will only be given to a home that will also accept his best friend: a goose.

The Bucks County SPCA said Waffles, a 6-year-old miniature horse, came to the shelter along with a goose named Hemingway, and officials soon discovered the animals were inseparable.

SPCA staff said the animals were brought to the shelter by authorities after being removed from a farm where their living conditions were found to be substandard.

The SPCA announced Tuesday it is now accepting adoption applications for the pair on its website. Chosen applicants will be invited to a meet and greet at the organization's Quakertown Shelter.