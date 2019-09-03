Maine man wins second major lottery jackpot in three months

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- A Maine man won a $100,000 lottery jackpot just three months after collecting a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket.

The Maine Lottery said Robert Stuart of Kennebunkport scored a $100,000 jackpot when he bought a $25 $50,000,000 Cash Blowout game from the Circle K store in Kennebunk.

The win came only three months after Stuart won $1 million from an Ultimate Million scratch-off ticket.

Stuart's prize from the previous ticket, which he purchased from the Hannaford in Kennebunk, came to $710,000 after taxes.