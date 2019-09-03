Sept. 3 (UPI) -- A Montana hotel and restaurant called in wildlife authorities for help when a young black bear wandered into the building and took a rest in the bathroom.

Buck's T-4 Lodge & Restaurant in Big Sky posted a video to Facebook showing the bear that crawled through the window and took up residence inside a bathroom.

The hotel contacted Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game wardens and Gallatin County Sheriff's Office deputies to come remove the bear.

Authorities said the bear was tranquilized and will be released in an area safely away from the hotel.