Authorities responding to suspected burglar find actual cat burglar

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida said police responding to a report of a possible burglary in progress discovered the culprit was a literal cat burglar.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office said Sgt. Sudano, Cpl. Caceres, Cpl. Nova and Cpl. Henderson responded Sunday night to a home where suspicious sounds led residents to suspect a burglary was in progress.

"Upon arrival it was discovered that a small feline was the culprit behind the disturbing sounds that prompted the call," the sheriff's office said.

The "cat burglar" was taken to Collier County Domestic Animal Services, where an identification microchip revealed him to be a pet cat named Bones. The sheriff's office said Bones would be returned to his owner.