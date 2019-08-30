Wildlife officers rescue elk trapped in irrigation canal

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Washington state came to the rescue of a large elk stranded in an irrigation canal that it was unable to climb out from due to concrete lining.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police officers and a U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service officer responded Thursday to the canal in Franklin County and discovered the 10-point bull elk trapped in the water.

"With the help of irrigation district employees and local farmers, the officers were able to free the animal without any harm," the state wildlife police said.

Officials did not say how they managed to get the elk out of the water.