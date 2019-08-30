Reported loose snake was a caterpillar in disguise

A reported exotic snake on the loose in a Welsh garden turned out to be an elephant moth caterpillar, which is known to disguise itself when it feels threatened. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Wales said an officer who rushed to the scene of a reported snake sighting was surprised and relieved to instead find an elephant hawk-moth caterpillar.

The RSPCA said animal collection officer Ellie West rushed to an address in Pencoed early Friday morning on a report of a non-native snake slithering around the garden.

West arrived to instead find an elephant hawk-moth caterpillar, a species that resembles a snake when it retracts its head and inflates the front of its body.

"They're really interesting animals; that can inflate their front end, and have circular dots along their body, so they're easily mistaken for snakes," West said.

"Fortunately, the caterpillar was fine - and we're very grateful to the caller, who thought they were helping a non-native loose snake. Instead, however, this caterpillar has been returned to the wild, and can look forward to transforming into a beautiful moth!" she said.