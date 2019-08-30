Man fined for driving with car strapped to top of car

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A Welsh driver was ordered to pay a fine after he was caught on video transporting a disabled car by balancing it on the roof of another car.

Glyndwr Wyn Richards, 51, pleaded guilty in Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court to using a vehicle with a load likely to cause danger of injury after he was caught on video driving his Volkswagen Passat with a Skoda Octavia strapped to its roof.

Richards had been driving through an industrial estate in Aberystwyth, Wales, and he told the court he transported the car less than 1,000 feet.

He admitted the stunt was a "stupid thing to do."

Richards was given three penalty points on his driver's license and ordered to pay a $97 fine and $140 in court costs.