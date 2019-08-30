Laser tag marathon with 974 players breaks two Guinness records

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A Michigan laser tag business set two Guinness World Records in one day when 974 players participated in a 26-hour, 40-second tournament.

Zap Zone in Farmington was awarded two certificates from Guinness when it broke the records for the most participants in a laser tag tournament and longest laser tag marathon.

The event was organized to celebrate Zap Zone's 25th anniversary.

"Our goal was 250 participants in the tournament, but we ended the contest with 974 players," Kimberly Elliston, executive manager at Zap Zone, told MLive.

The tournament lasted for a total 26 hours and 40 seconds, beating the 25-hour record previously set in Italy.