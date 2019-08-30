Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A group of sculptures depicting men with hoodies covering their faces outside of a California city hall are receiving mixed reviews from residents, with some saying they find them threatening.

The five sculptures depict men with sweatshirt hoods pulled tight over their faces while they engage in lawn games and other outdoor activities in front of Laguna Beach City Hall.

The installation by artist Mark Jenkins, titled "The Caretakers," is scheduled to remain in place for three months.

"The characters faces are covered from the sun," the city said in a Facebook post. The post said the installation examines outdoor activities "in the age of global warming."

Some residents said the meaning of the installation isn't so clear, and the statues seem vaguely threatening.

"They look like terrorists," one observer told CBS Los Angeles. "And it really freaks people out at night."

Other observers compared the sculptures to the faceless Slenderman horror character.

Some residents said they appreciated the artwork.

"I think it's cool," one man said. "I like it. It's different for Laguna."