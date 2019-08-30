Fishing trip sandwich stop pays off for lotto winner

A South Carolina man who stopped to buy a sandwich while on a fishing trip ended up winning a lottery jackpot in the process. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man who made a stop for a sandwich while on a fishing trip ended up saving his hunger with a major lottery prize: $25,000 a year for life.

The Charleston man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he stopped at the Circle K in Mount Pleasant to buy a sandwich from the attached Subway while on a fishing trip with friends.

While paying for a bag of chips the man decided to buy a quick pick Lucky for Life ticket, and he ended up matching the first five numbers drawn July 29: 5-6-16-19-27. he missed the Lucky Ball, 9, earning him the $25,000 a year for life second prize.

The man chose to take his winnings as a one-time payment of $390,000.