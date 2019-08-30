City warns of wild pigs after aggressive hog chases woman

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A California city is warning residents to beware of wild pigs after one of the hogs chased a woman and she caught the encounter on video.

Barbara Andrews said she was walking her dog down Orange Heights Lane when she started recording a video of an animal she didn't recognize behind some nearby bushes.

"When I crossed the street next time I looked up, and there was a huge hog in front of me. And I'm trying to think, 'what the heck is going on?'" she told KNBC-TV.

Andrews said the pig ran toward her, so she and her dog fled.

"I was afraid for my dog, and I stopped and I looked back and he was still coming so I started screaming," she said. "I just kept running and I looked back again and he was still coming at me."

She said the pig eventually gave up the chase.

Residents said it was only the latest of several incidents involving wild pigs that became aggressive.

Riverside County Animal Services said the pig responsible for the chase was later shot with a tranquilizer dart and removed from the neighborhood.

The City of Corona issued an alert Thursday warning residents not to approach wild pigs, because they could become aggressive.