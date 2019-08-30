Bull jumps 7-foot fence to escape auction in Ontario

A bull escaped auction in Ontario by jumping a 7-foot fence and evading capture. Photo by TheDigitalArtist/Pixabay.com

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A bull jumped a 7-foot fence at a farm auction house in Ontario and managed to avoid being captured by authorities and members of the public.

The young bull jumped the fence before he was due to be auctioned Thursday at the Ottawa Livestock Exchange and took off running.

Ottawa resident Ken Tasker, who has farming experience, spotted the 600-pound bull charging through the area and pursued it in an attempt to corner the animal. Tasker said he gave up the chase when the bull appeared aggressive.

Ottawa Police said traffic officers attempted to locate the bull Thursday afternoon, but it had apparently left the area.

Police asked anyone who spots the wandering bovine not to approach it and to instead call 911.