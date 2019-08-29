Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Researchers shared a photo of an unusual discovery on a South Carolina beach -- a sea turtle hatchling with two heads.

The Sea Turtle Patrol on Hilton Head Island posted a photo to Facebook showing the tiny turtle with two heads, a condition known as being bicephalic.

"This mutation is more common in reptiles than in other animals, but it is still very rare," the post said.

Patrol member Jayme Davidson Lopko made the discovery while conducting a nest inventory. The turtle -- dubbed Squirt and Crush after sea turtles from Disney and Pixar's Finding Nemo -- was released into the ocean.