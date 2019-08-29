A zookeeper at a German safari park escaped with minor injuries when her car was attacked and flipped by a rhinoceros similar to the animal pictured here. File Photo by Dai Kurokawa/EPA-EFE

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A zookeeper at a safari park in Germany walked away with only minor bruises after a rhinoceros attacked her car and flipped the vehicle three times.

A witness at the Serengeti Park in Lower Saxony captured video as the rhino, a 30-year-old bull named Kusini, rammed the hatchback car with its horns.

The footage shows the rhino flip the car, a small hatchback painted with zebra stripes, three times.

The safari park said the driver, a veteran zookeeper, sustained bruises but walked away without major injuries. The woman was expected to return to work Friday, officials said.

Safari park officials said Kusini was brought to the facility for breeding purposes about 18 months ago and is still acclimating to his new surroundings. They said discussions are being held to determine whether the animal should be transferred to a zoo where he would be isolated from people and vehicles.