Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man might have a Guinness World Record in his yard after his corn stalk sprouted 28 ears of corn.

Matt Jacovelli of Deptford said he was surprised when the corn stalk started "exploding" with cobs, and soon the number had grown to at least 28.

"I started counting the cobs. It was more than I've ever seen in my lifetime," Jacovelli told the Courier Post.

Jacovelli said he has reached out to Guinness World Records for information on officially verifying the number of cobs, which would beat the current record of 16, which was set in 2009 by a corn stalk in Swedesburg, Iowa.

The New Jersey man said he grows tomatoes and other plants, but he isn't a professional farmer -- he didn't even plant the corn stalk on purpose.

"I feed the birds and rabbits and squirrels. The squirrels carried the seed all around my house and buried it," he said. "So the squirrels actually planted it. It's grown so fast, it's just gotten out of hand."