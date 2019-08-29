Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A Chicago hospital set a Guinness world record by constructing an orthopedic cast measuring 12 feet long and 5 feet wide.

The Northshore Orthopaedic & Spine Institute said the cast, created to raise awareness of bone and joint health, would fit the leg of a person who stands 78 feet tall.

Guinness World Records presented the hospital with a certificate certifying the cast as the largest in the world.

The hospital said members of the public are being invited to sign the cast Saturday and Sunday at the Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie.