Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in California came to the rescue of a bear cub trapped in a motel's dumpster while its sibling tried to open the container from the outside.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a motel in Kings Beach, near Lake Tahoe, early Tuesday morning and found a bear cub trying to break into a dumpster while its mother paced nearby.

The deputies discovered a second cub was trapped inside the trash container.

Deputies pulled up to the dumpster in a patrol vehicle and used a pole extended through a window to lift the lid, allowing the trapped cub to climb out.