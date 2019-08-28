Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Employees of an engineering company in Pennsylvania got a Hot Wheels car to roll across 2,176 feet of track to break a Guinness World Record.

The worker at the Benesch branch in Pottsville said they started planning the attempt in February and gathered 100 volunteers, including nearly 50 children, to help set up the track this week.

The volunteers laid out nearly 1,400 pieces of track and the toy car glided 2,176 feet, beating the previous record of 1,838 feet, set in Moscow in 2018.

"It was a great introduction to the principles of science and engineering for young kids. It was great to see almost 50 children there on Saturday morning," Benesch chairman Greg Brennan told WNEP-TV.

The company said evidence from the event is being submitted to Guinness for official certification.