Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Residents of a Los Angeles neighborhood said they were trying to rescue a coyote spotted with what appears to be a dog toy stuck around its lower jaw.

A resident captured video of the canine with what appears to be a cone-shaped chew toy stuck around its lower jaw in the Echo Park and Silver Lake area of the city.

Witnesses said the coyote was spotted with the toy stuck on its mouth for at least six days, and the animal appears to be able to drink water, but is likely unable to eat.

Neighbors said local authorities and animal rescue groups have been notified and an effort is underway to try to trap the coyote and remove the toy.