Man secretly held onto $45 million lottery ticket for 10 months

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- An Alberta man came forward to claim a $45 million lottery jackpot 10 months after he discovered his grand prize win.

Bon Truong, who moved from Vietnam to Canada more than 30 years ago, collected his Lotto Max winnings 10 months after he was the sole winner for the Oct. 26, 2018, drawing.

"I went to the store and asked the clerk to print off the winning numbers -- just to be sure," Truong told Global News of when he checked the numbers the day after the drawing. "I took the printout home and stared at the numbers and my ticket for hours that day. I could not believe it!"

Truong said he kept his win a secret for 10 months to make sure his family would be ready for the changes the money would bring to their lives.

He said he plans to use his winnings to pay off his bills, buy a new house and save for the future.

"After those big, main things, I'd like to take my family on a holiday," he said. "I'm not sure where just yet. I think we'll try to go everywhere."