Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Agriculture officials in Louisiana presented a couple with a Guinness World Records certificate after their 7-pound, 14.64-ounce grapefruit was confirmed as the heaviest and largest in the world.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry presented Mary Beth and Doug Meyer of Slidell with the certificate Sunday. Their grapefruit, which measures 28.75 inches in circumference, was confirmed as larger than the previous record holder, a grapefruit weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce and measuring 27.5 inches in circumference.

"My grandchildren created a fairy garden at the base of the tree. One day, my grandson noticed the oversized grapefruit growing. At that point, we really started paying attention and monitoring its development," Doug Meyer said. "This experience will always be a special memory for us and our grandchildren."

The certificate was presented by Mike Strain, comissioner of the LDAF.

"It's not every day you get to present someone with a world record title," Strain said. "LDAF employees were able to provide the official equipment to document this wonderful Louisiana grown grapefruit. We congratulate the Meyer's for their achievement and especially for getting the grandkids involved and teaching them how to garden!"