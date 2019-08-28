Lifeguards rescue turtle tangled in plastic bag at Thailand beach

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Lifeguards at a beach in Thailand came to the rescue of a sea turtle spotted struggling with a plastic bag tangled around its neck.

Morakot Suetrong, 36, a lifeguard at Nai Harn Beach in Phuket, said he was working this month when he spotted the turtle struggling in the shallow water and alerted his colleagues.

A video shows lifeguards carrying the turtle out of the water and carefully untangling the bag from the turtle's neck.

The turtle was taken to the Phuket Marine Biological Center, where officials said it is recovering from its injuries.