Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in Colorado said a couple got into a fistfight with a bear when the animal and its cub entered their home to steal food.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the the couple investigated sounds inside their Pine home about 8:30 p.m. Monday and came face to face with the mother bear and cub.

The larger animal attacked the 71-year-old man, who hit the predator with his fists while his wife struck it with a baseball bat. Authorities described the confrontation as a "boxing match."

Deputies said the mother bear and cub fled through a screen door. The man suffered minor scrapes and cuts, while the woman was not injured.