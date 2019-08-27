Police make early morning visit to rid home of raccoon

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Police in Florida responded to an early morning call from a resident who needed help ejecting an unusual masked burglar -- a raccoon.

The St. Augustine Police Department said officers responded to the home about 5:30 a.m. Monday on a report of a raccoon inside the house.

The officers used a pair of broomsticks to guide the raccoon from its hiding place behind the window blinds back to the outdoors.

Police said the unusual incident should serve as a reminder to residents to make sure their homes are secure at night.