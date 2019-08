Aug. 27 (UPI) -- A doctor in Vietnam shared video of an unusual situation when a patient with ear pain had a large bee burrowing inside his head.

The doctor used a small camera to look inside the ear of a patient who came in complaining of severe ear pain and the cause turned out to be a large bee.

The doctor said the bee was burrowing in the man's ear canal.

The video shows the doctor was able to safely remove the bee.