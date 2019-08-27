New York state man defends trash from hungry bear

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- A New York state man captured video of his encounter with a hungry bear that was interested in the trash outside his home.

The video, recorded outside the man's home in Hunter, shows the bold bear approaching the man's porch and attempting to get at the trash.

The man successfully defends the garbage by yelling at the would-be thief.

"I live in the Catskill mountains. I have been chasing this bear around. One night he came onto my porch and after chasing him around (like a cartoon almost) I gave up and sat down and he walked right up to me like you see in the video," the man wrote.