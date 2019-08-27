Man paddleboards from California to Hawaii in 76 days

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- A man who set off from San Francisco in June became the first person to stand-up paddleboard from California to Hawaii 76 days later.

Antonio De La Rosa, 50, from Spain, set off from San Francisco June 9 with a 90-day supply of food and his next human contact came Friday when he encountered fishing captain Kekoa Seward off the coast of Molokai.

De La Rosa traveled about 2,500 miles on his paddleboard in 76 days, only six days later than his goal of 70 days.

The athlete's paddleboard, the Ocean Defender, measures 24 feet long and includes a sleeping cabin and solar panels to power his GPS device and other useful electronics.

De La Rosa said he was briefly taken off course by Hurricane Flossie, but he was able to redirect his journey.