Aug. 27 (UPI) -- A crew of Connecticut firefighters responded to a home where they rescued a dog that somehow got stranded on the roof.

The Bridgeport Fire Department said the crew responded to the home Sunday to bring the high-climbing canine back down to earth.

"We've heard of 'cat on a hot tin roof,' but this canine resident on Scofield Ave has a thing for heights," the department joked.

Firefighters said it was the second time the same dog had to be rescued from the same roof.