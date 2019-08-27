Aug. 27 (UPI) -- A California boy's family threw him a fourth birthday party at his favorite place -- the local Costco Warehouse store.

Armando Martinez, 4, who has his own Instagram page documenting his love for Costco, had a birthday party themed after his favorite place at the wholesale store's location in Norwalk.

The store shut down its food court for the party, which featured the boy being presented with his own Costco hat and a special badge.

Party-goers were presented with honorary "membership cards" at the event.

"He is obsessed with Costco," the boy's aunt, Miriam Zakaria, told KABC-TV.