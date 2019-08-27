Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Australia came to the rescue of a kangaroo spotted with its head stuck in a half-gallon bucket.

FAWNA NSW said rescuers were summoned Sunday to a location in Pembrooke on a report of a kangaroo with a bucket stuck over its head.

Meredith Ryan, the president of the animal rescue group, said the kangaroo may have gotten its head stuck while trying to drink water out of the bucket.

Ryan said volunteers used a rope lasso to restrain the kangaroo so they could pluck the bucket off its head.