Aug. 27 (UPI) -- An Illinois farm famous for its large and elaborate corn mazes unveiled its latest version: a 28-acre tribute to the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Richardson Adventure Farm in Spring Grove unveiled its latest corn maze design, which features 9.7 miles of trails arranged in the shape of two astronauts, the Saturn rocket, a U.S. flag, the planet Earth, and the words "Richardson Farm" and "Apollo 50," marking the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

The Richardsons said the maze also includes bridges that serve as viewing platforms for people who have trouble finding their way.

"No one's ever gotten lost," co-owner Robert Richardson told WLS-TV. "At least not for long! And no one's ever called 911."