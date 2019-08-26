Aug. 26 (UPI) -- New Hampshire State Police said a trooper came to the rescue of a bald eagle that was struck by a car on the highway.

The state police said the eagle was struck Sunday by a vehicle traveling on Interstate 95 in Portsmouth, and Trooper Dobson was able to get the bird out of danger.

Photos shared by the state police show Dobson moving the dirty eagle out of the road.

The eagle was turned over to New Hampshire Fish and Game Officer Benvenuti. The bird of prey was said to be alert following the vehicle strike.